Messi’s 2022 World Cup jerseys predicted to top US$10m at auction

NEW YORK – A set of six jerseys that Lionel Messi wore during Argentina’s victorious 2022 World Cup run will be auctioned in December, Sotheby’s announced on Nov 20, estimating their value at more than US$10 million (S$13.4 million).

The football star, 36, donned these shirts during the first halves of the group-stage matches against Saudi Arabia and Mexico, as well as later games against Australia, the Netherlands and Croatia – and the final against France.

The forward had won the World Cup for the first time in his fifth appearance to finally own the only major piece of silverware to elude him.

If the jerseys indeed fetch above US$10 million, that could make the sale the most valuable collection of sports memorabilia ever auctioned off, Sotheby’s said.

The most expensive individual jersey ever sold at auction was one that basketball legend Michael Jordan wore during his NBA finals run with the Chicago Bulls in 1998.

It sold for US$10.1 million in 2022.

In recent years, auction houses have increasingly taken note of sports memorabilia, considered a growing market.

The shirts are being brought to auction by US tech startup AC Momento, which helps athletes manage memorabilia collections.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Unicas Project, an initiative with a Barcelona children’s hospital that helps kids with rare diseases.

The jerseys will be available for free public viewing when they are up for auction, from Nov 30 to Dec 14. AFP