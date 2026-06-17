Messi is still calm creator of the fantastic

In Kansas City, Missouri, land of jazz, they know about improvisation and virtuosity. The legendary saxophonist Charlie Parker grew up there and once said, “they teach you there’s a boundary line to music. But man, there’s no boundary line to art.”

Over 70 years since Parker died, on a field in Missouri, Lionel Messi proved exactly that point against Algeria. At 38, this bearded artist is still redrawing the boundaries of genius with his sophisticated left foot.

Only those who misunderstand excellence keep saying retire to such athletes. How much remains in Messi’s left foot, or Novak Djokovic’s 39-year-old right arm, or LeBron James’ 41-year-old springs, is a mystery. The joy lies in the hunt.

Messi is unlike any extraordinary male athlete I have witnessed. He has no Tiger Woods brick-piercing glare and no Michael Jordan bristle. No unique physique like Michael Phelps and no flash of Roger Federer. No ruthlessness of Michael Schumacher and no cheek of Usain Bolt. Even his goal celebration is innocuous.

Messi appears unthreatening and unremarkable, his shorts long, his body short, his shoulders not particularly wide, his calves not unusually thick. He is not a creature of nightclubs and his hair is not famously stylish. He does not emit a hiss of aggression or strut like a 100m sprinter. If anything he idly walks the field like a lost dog walker.

He has never given a quote that is worth repeating or turned up at the Met Gala in weird attire. There is mostly a simplicity to him but that is only because he is quietly plotting spectacle. Either way you cannot look away and it tells you how powerful his sorcery is.

In tennis they’re constantly creating shots and in basketball they’re always elevating towards baskets. The score ticks, in football only the clock does as we wait. The goal’s allure is that it has no warning. What Messi will design, and when, we don’t know but as reliable as he is there’s always an element of surprise. Beauty wrought out of thin air. A magician’s dove flapping out a hat.

In the 17th minute, he accelerates, controls, fires. Goal one. The Taj Mahal took over 20 years to build. Give Messi four seconds and 20 feet and he’ll design you a minor masterpiece. His hat-trick goal in the 76th minute is as exquisite, the ball slid into goal from a distance like an assassin’s stiletto perfectly slipped between the ribs.

In an interview once, Kylian Mbappe, grinning and shaking his head about a day at practice with Messi at Paris Saint-Germain, said, “he does everything right”. And perhaps that’s the Argentinian’s secret, to undramatically do everything correctly, to have a first touch that’s technically sound, to spin, accelerate and stay balanced as a dancer, to use space like an architect, to peripherally register where two different defenders will be in three seconds, to strike the ball in all that chaos from the precise part of his foot having calculated distance, spin, angle, speed.

To harmonise all these disparate elements, to do it calmly, to make it appear routine and almost inevitable, to do it under pressure and threat, to do it again and again, this is the art of the fantastic.

Messi’s still doing this at his sixth World Cup and it speaks of his appetite. Perhaps this is all he knows, an ageing awe machine who can’t imagine his boots in an attic. Neither can we. When people rose to applaud him later they weren’t saying “well done” but “thank you”. It is a gratefulness at being transported to the outer reaches of Planet Delirium.

At the end the Algerians were disconsolate but maybe later even they just shrugged. Losing is always painful and yet perhaps this was oddly bearable. Like being outwritten by Shakespeare. Like understanding they are only characters in someone else’s grand play.