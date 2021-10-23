Mesmerizing double?

Impressive debut all-the-way winner Mesmerizing is up a notch - from Open Maiden to a tougher Class 4 event over 1,800m in Race 10 at Kranji today - but his connections believe he is up to it.

After all, the promising four-year-old chestnut Argentinian-bred has improved. The switch from Polytrack to turf and the additional 200m also do not cause any concern, as he has been placed up to 2,000m back home.

"Mesmerizing has trained on. He's going well," said trainer Leslie Khoo's assistant, Stephen Crutchley.

"Straight after his last win, we saw that 1,800m race as his next target. It'll be interesting to see how he goes against better horses.

"I'm not too worried about the grass. He raced well on grass in Argentina. He came from well back and nearly won."

Mesmerizing will be aimed at loftier targets next year if he continues to step it up.