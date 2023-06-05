Mercedes look genuinely good as Verstappen itches for challenge

There weren’t a lot of smiles at chez Mercedes at the Circuit de Catalunya on Friday evening.



The significant upgrade they had taken to Monaco the previous week had seemed like a qualified success, but the acid test was always going to be the Spanish track. With its blend of fast and medium-speed corners it represents the sort of characteristics Formula One cars will most encounter over the course of a season. If you go well there, you’ll generally go well in most places.



But 10th and 11th in the first free practice session, and then eighth and 11th in the second, both times in the order of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton, were not what Toto Wolff and his not so merry men had expected. Especially when Max Verstappen and his Red Bull comfortably topped the times on both occasions.



Doesn’t it seem a long time go that Max and Lewis battled all through the 2021 season, as fortunes ebbed and flowed?



In F1 the ducks’ legs of an operation are often pumping frantically beneath the surface, in a distant country. Back at the factory in Brackley, an English town not too far from Oxford, Mick Schumacher was racing himself silly doing lap after lap in the simulator, trying out set-up changes worked out by myriad boffins based on data accumulated in those two unhappy sessions. Michael Schumacher’s son, the former Haas F1 driver, then hopped on a plane to Spain to be there on Saturday as the fruits of his labours were tested in real time. And the third practice session revealed that significant progress had been made.



Max was still the fastest ahead of his teammate Sergio Perez, but Hamilton was third, within half a second, George sixth. Lewis then topped the first of the three qualifying sessions with George third; in the second they were fourth and 12th, George struggling and failing to make the third; but there Hamilton was second fastest to Verstappen after the first runs, and a close fifth overall. With Pierre Gasly penalised for impeding other drivers, Hamilton would start fourth.



Of course, Max walked the race, scoring his 40th success with Red Bull to depose Sebastian Vettel as their winningest driver. And he finished 24sec ahead of Hamilton with Russell a further 8.2sec down. But there was a point on lap 61 when Verstappen, clearly irked to be informed by his team that he was in danger of getting a five-second penalty for thrice exceeding track limits despite stroking it, banged in the fastest lap of 1min 16.330sec. A lap later, in the same conditions and on the same Pirelli soft-compound tyres, Hamilton did his best lap, 1min 16.676sec. Perez’s best, when his soft tyres were at their freshest on lap 53, was 1min 16.666sec. So, like for like, a performance gap of 0.3sec was confirmed.



This was an indication of what the top teams can do when they get their teeth into a problem. But it’s taken since the opening race in Bahrain, in March, for the engineers to determine what needed changing and for their counterparts in production to make the necessary parts, while ensuring that they stay within the season budget cap of US$135 million (S$182.4 million).



Hamilton was all smiles afterwards and admitted that he was really happy with the progress wrought by Mercedes’ engineers in Brackley and the nearby engine department in Brixworth.



But nobody is fooling themselves. There is still along way to go. But Alpine’s Monaco form was confirmed to have been somewhat circuit-specific come the Spanish race, Ferrari’s upgrades were rendered academic by high tyre degradation on the abrasive track surface, and Aston Martin had their most disappointing outing in an otherwise impressive year just when local boy Fernando Alonso most wanted to deliver to his countrymen his 33rd victory. Mercedes, however, looked genuinely good for the first time since Brazil last October. And now they are second in the World Championship for Constructors.



Are they about to challenge Red Bull? Probably not. Yet. But they now have a stable platform on which to rebuild, thanks to revised aerodynamics and front suspension. And they never stop chipping away, cost cap or not. And Hamilton confirmed over the weekend that he is as determined as ever to win a record eighth title.



Verstappen will welcome a challenge. “I think it’s great for the sport in general if you have more teams fighting upfront,” he said. “So honestly that would be amazing, to have more drivers really up there.”

He meant it, too. Like Hamilton, though he loves winning he likes fighting for it too because he’s a racer through and through.

