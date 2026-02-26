Mental game helps Auston Kim take 1st-round lead at HSBC Women’s World Championship

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Auston Kim of the United States en route to shooting a six-under 66 in the first round of the HSBC Women's World Championship to take the outright lead.

SINGAPORE – A year ago, Auston Kim endured a rough start at the 2025 HSBC Women’s World Championship, opening with a six-over 78.

On Feb 26, it was a completely different story, as the American golfer carded a six-under 66 to seize the outright lead in the first round in Singapore, one shot clear of China’s Liu Yan.

It demonstrated an impressive turnaround from her struggles at the same event a year ago, and a big part of the world No. 39’s performance comes from improving the mental aspect of her game.

“I just I feel like I can handle things a lot better and I’ve been talking with my mental coach as well,” said the 25-year-old, who finished tied-39th at the 2025 edition.

“There are a lot of things that I’ve changed and a lot of things I feel like I’m doing better. Today was a testament to what we’ve been working on, and I’m working hard on what I can control.

“One of the things we talked about this past week was trying to win each day, win each shot, and I feel like I did a really good job of it.”

Teeing off in the final group at Sentosa Golf Club’s Tanjong Course, Kim made a steady start with two birdies on her inward nine, before adding consecutive birdies on holes No. 1 and 2 after the turn.

After dropping a shot at the par-four third hole, she quickly regrouped, closing with three birdies over her final four holes to secure the solo lead.

Her putter was particularly sharp, as she needed just 21 putts, the lowest among the 72-player field in the first round.

While encouraged by her performance, Kim will have to fend off the chasing pack.

Just one shot behind Liu in tied-third are Japan’s Miyu Yamashita, American Lindy Duncan, South Korea’s Ryu Hae-ran, England’s Mimi Rhodes and Sweden’s Linn Grant.

Kim said: “I think it’s a pretty challenging course in that there are a couple of holes that are really wonky.

“You have to be in a good position off the tee in order to have a chance to convert for a birdie or even par.

“If you hit in the wrong spots, you just don’t really have a chance. A lot of these holes you just really have to be in a good position to make par and if you make birdie, it’s a bonus.”

Still seeking her first win on the LPGA, Kim has had some decent results since joining the circuit in 2024.

In 2025, she had five top-10 finishes, including a tied-second showing at the Women’s PGA Championship.

Pleased with how she fared in the first day of the US$3 million (S$3.8 million) Singapore tournament, she is focused on maintaining her approach over the remaining three rounds.

Kim said: “Mission accomplished today. I feel like I won the day today, but there are still three more rounds.

“I had a lot of fun and I felt like I stuck to my process really well, so it’s just three more days of golf and I’ll try my best and try to win each day.”

Liu, making her tournament debut, was glad that she was able to overcome a tough course set-up to register seven birdies against two bogeys.

The world No. 88 said: “In the practice round, I felt the course was difficult. So I was 100 per cent focused and committed to what I wanted to shoot and that’s the best thing for me.

“There are a couple of the tee shots that are difficult. Even the par-fives, you still have to be careful. This course is very challenging.”

It was a day of contrasting results for Singapore’s two representatives.

Amateur Chen Xingtong sits tied-14th alongside defending champion Lydia Ko, Canada’s Brooke Henderson and American Andrea Lee after carding a two-under 70 – her first under-par round at the tournament, which she also played in 2024 and 2025.

Compatriot Shannon Tan, the 2025 Ladies European Tour Order of Merit winner, is joint-58th after a three-over 75.

Xingtong, 17, said: “It is my third time here. I would say I handled it a bit better this time and I’m definitely a lot more used to having the adrenaline rush of the crowd.

“I feel like I’ve matured and developed a lot as a player, especially this past year.

“But in the three years that I played this tournament, I’ve definitely seen a lot of growth in my game.”