Men’s netball take steps forward at Nations Series

SINGAPORE – The Australia Under-23s completed a flawless week at the men’s netball Nations Series with a resounding 67-34 win over developmental side New Zealand A on Dec 9 but the winners were not only from Down Under.

While the result was never in doubt – the Australians won all five of their group stage matches by a combined score of 408-116 – the broader goal of the Nations Series was to raise the profile of men’s netball.

Unlike women’s netball, which has a quadrennial World Cup with 16 editions held since 1963, the men’s version still does not have an official World Championship.

Men’s and Mixed Netball (Singapore) president Mary Lee said there are plans to increase the number of participating countries for the 2024 Nations Series, which will be announced in due course.

The 2022 edition featured only hosts and winners Singapore, Malaysia and Hong Kong while this week’s event had double that number of teams with the addition of Australia U-23s, New Zealand A and England U-25s.

Lee added: “This is the first time anywhere in the world where we have more than three countries participating in a men’s tournament.

“It has been a great success. Not only does it help our Singapore athletes compete against the big countries, it also increases the visibility of the sport across the region for boys and men.”

Australia U-23s coach Brian Lines was pleased with the experience his charges gained from participating in the tournament, which was sponsored by former Netball Singapore president Ivy Singh-Lim’s Bollywood Farms.

Lines, 52, said: “This is the biggest tournament that Australia men’s netball has ever been able to be part of. Six nations is amazing and if we could have 10 or 12 nations that would just be brilliant. We’d love that.”

In front of a sold-out crowd of 462 spectators at the Singapore University of Technology and Design, the cohesive Australia U-23s outscored their opponents in all four quarters.

While both sides had a similar shooting efficiency of 85 per cent, New Zealand A were limited to just 40 goal attempts – nearly half of their opponents’ 79 shots.

Central to limiting the Kiwis’ offensive output was Australia U-23s goalkeeper Nathaniel Wood, who is also the captain.

He said: “It was a big defensive effort from me, but a lot of my success comes down to my defenders around me as well. I wouldn’t be able to do half the job without them.”

The success of Australia’s men’s netball can be attributed to a good youth system and coaching in home states, said Lines. Netball is offered as an extra-curricular activity for boys in most schools.