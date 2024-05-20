Men’s national floorball team counting on new approach for results on international stage

SINGAPORE – Heart-rate monitors, a statistics-based selection criteria and pre-planned training schedules.

These initiatives have been introduced by Singapore men’s floorball coach Sonia Chia to improve the Republic’s results on the international stage.

Since 2010, the Republic have qualified for every edition of the biennial men’s World Floorball Championship (WFC) bar 2014. But they finished last in all six appearances.

After clinching the gold medal on home soil at the 2015 SEA Games, they finished second and third in the 2019 and 2023 editions respectively.

Chia, who was appointed following the 2023 SEA Games, told The Straits Times: “If we have been doing something for the last five years and it has not been working, then I think that implies a change.”

At the May 21-25 Asia-Oceania WFC qualifiers in Pasig, the Philippines, Chia is aiming not only to finish in the top three which would guarantee a spot in the finals in Sweden, but also to win the eight-team event. The Republic are in Group F with Australia, China and Japan.

The 40-year-old said: “Performances have been stagnant for a while. This tournament will be good to see how we changed the programme and if we are doing the right actions. It’s a huge overhaul within the whole national set-up in terms of how the players are being trained.”

Instead of measuring fitness levels via isolated laboratory tests, players are now fitted with heart-rate monitors that are able to track the distance travelled, pulse rate and blood oxygen levels during matches, which helps with load management.

Also in consideration are other metrics like the number of times a player receives or loses the ball and the types of decisions they make.

Chia added: “Previously, the selection matrix was more on skill. What we did with the current squad was to mark them by watching the gameplay using the new matrix. It’s very specific and it is an actual count of how that player functions within a team. Now we have numbers and stats-based data to confirm our decisions.”

She has selected a youthful squad with nine debutants for the qualifiers. Gerald Tan, the youngest player in the team, was described by Chia as having “ranked one of the highest” in all metrics.

Gerald, 16, joined the national team in July 2023 following his stellar performances for Victoria School in the National School Games B Division tournament.

“It’s a dream for me. I thought I would be drafted into the youth team initially, but it was a straight route for me into the men’s,” said the 1.92m defender, adding that he wants to help the team qualify for the finals.