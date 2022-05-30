Memories of Maestro

In Singapore, Lester Piggott was best known for his association with the late seven-time champion trainer Ivan Allan.

He rode the Allan -owned Commanche Run to three Group 1 triumphs, including the 1984 St Leger, a race which gave him his record 28th English classic.

Five of his six Bukit Timah classic wins were saddled by Allan - the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Cup in 1972 on Jumbo Jet, the Lion City Cup on Blue Star in 1976 and 1977, and the Singapore Derby on Saas Fee in 1979.

His third straight Lion City Cup was on Garnet Bougoure's Gentle Jim in 1978. In 1979, he also rode the Allan-trained Dragon Command to win the Tunku Gold Cup in Kuala Lumpur.

It was through my mentor Allan that I got to know Piggott in the late 1980s.

I had the privilege to have dined with the Maestro, one on one, at his favourite Goodwood Park hotel.

I also had the honour to take him to the Singapore Night Safari.

I wanted to pay for that dinner but he said he would foot the bill.

As he was walking me to my car, the waiter came chasing and yelling 'Sir, you haven't paid the bill'. He turned around and pointed to himself and then the table, meaning he would be back.

True to his nature, he was a man of few words.

I could remember the incident as if it was yesterday.

I told John O'Hara, who is Allan's cousin and trainer, that Piggott bought me dinner and he said I better go and buy lottery, as Piggott was a known miser who went to jail for tax fraud.

Piggott would call me when he was in Singapore until the early 2000s.

I was blessed to have known him. He told me he liked animals, so I took him to the Night Safari.

I allowed him to enjoy his cigar in my car, although I hated the smell of nicotine. That night on the tram, he was smiling all the way. I felt very happy, too.

Who wouldn't be? I was with a legend. My only regret is I did not take any photo with him for remembrance. Bless his soul.

Tan Thean Loon