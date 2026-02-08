PM Meloni condemns ‘enemies of Italy’ after clashes in Olympics host city Milan

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

A protester holds a flare during a demonstration in Milan, Italy, amid rising domestic tensions over the Winter Games.

MILAN – Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has condemned anti-Olympics protesters as “enemies of Italy” after violence on the fringes of a demonstration in Milan on Feb 8 night and sabotage attacks on the national rail network.

The incidents happened on the first full day of competition in the Winter Games that Milan, Italy’s financial capital, is hosting with the Alpine town of Cortina d’Ampezzo.

Ms Meloni praised the thousands of Italians who she said were working to make the Games run smoothly and present a positive face of the country.

“Then there are those who are enemies of Italy and Italians, demonstrating ‘against the Olympics’ and ensuring that these images are broadcast on television screens around the world. After others cut the railway cables to prevent trains from departing,” she wrote on Instagram on Feb 8.

A group of around 100 protesters threw firecrackers, smoke bombs and bottles at the police after breaking away from the main body of a demonstration in Milan.

An estimated 10,000 people took to the city’s streets in a protest over housing costs and environmental concerns linked to the Games.

Police used water cannon to restore order and detained six people.

Also on Feb 7, the authorities said saboteurs damaged rail infrastructure near northern city Bologna.

Police reported three separate incidents at different locations, which caused delays of close to three hours for high-speed, inter-city and regional services.

No one has claimed responsibility for the damage.

“Once again, solidarity with the police, the city of Milan, and all those who will see their work undermined by these gangs of criminals,” added Ms Meloni, who heads a right-wing coalition.

The police have been given new arrest powers after recent violence at a protest by the hard-left in the city of Turin, in which more than 100 police officers were injured. REUTERS