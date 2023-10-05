Meggie Ochoa wins the Philippines’ first gold medal in ju-jitsu at the Asian Games

HANGZHOU – Even before the winner of the women’s Under-48kg ju-jitsu gold medal bout was officially announced at the Xiaoshan Linpu Gymnasium on Thursday, both Meggie Ochoa and Balqees Abdulla were in tears.

It turned out to be tears of joy for the former, who beat the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) Abdulla by an advantage, while the latter was crying out of disappointment.

This picture of contrasting fortunes showed what this gold meant to Ochoa, who has gone through a journey that has seen her reach the zenith of ju-jitsu as she won two world titles, but also grapple with doubt as she questioned her purpose in the sport.

Ochoa also faced some challenges en route to the final. Just days before her competition, she was unwell and in the semi-finals on Thursday, she injured her hip.

But the 33-year-old was determined not to let that stop her from getting her first Asiad title.

She said: “I am really overwhelmed... I’ve gotten sick, I’ve gotten injured, and before this match, I pulled my hip in the semi-finals. I cannot believe it.

“I thought even if I cannot walk after the final, I have to fight and win the gold. I did my best performance today.”

This was also the Philippines’ first gold medal in ju-jitsu at the Asian Games and the country’s second at the Hangzhou event.

Ochoa, who was limping during the medal ceremony, stressed that the victory was not just hers.

She said: “Everyone was there for me: the Philippines team, my family, my friends, and my church. I want to show this gold medal to everyone who helped me get here.”

Singapore’s Noah Lim came close to winning a medal in the men’s Under-69kg on Thursday but fell just short after losing 2-0 to Kazakhstan’s Aldiyar Serik. The event was won by Serik’s compatriot Nurzhan Batyrbekov.

The three-time SEA Games gold medallist won his first two bouts but lost by an advantage to South Korea’s Joo Seong-hyeon in the quarter-finals.

He made his way back through the repechage, beating Tajikistan’s Ramshed Abdulloev 8-0 to advance to the bronze-medal match against Serik.