Meet the Singapore Sports School’s students who get to take on multiple sports before specialising

SINGAPORE – Jovan Chan’s life has always revolved around sport. While he was a badminton captain in primary school, time outside his co-curricular activity (CCA) was spent playing other sports like basketball and track and field recreationally.

He also spent part of his childhood in London, where he was exposed to tennis, rock climbing and parkour.

As he was considering his options for secondary school, Jovan did not want to limit his choices in sport, leading him to opt for the Singapore Sports School’s (SSP) Multi-Sport Academy (MSA).

The 14-year-old said: “I enjoyed doing multiple sports so I wanted to keep it open because I didn’t know if I would actually enjoy badminton yet.”

Jovan is from the first batch of eight students that enrolled in the MCA, which was launched in 2023. There are currently 16 students across two levels.

They take on three sports – track and field, 3x3 basketball and sport climbing – in the first two years of its four-year programme.

From Secondary 3 onwards, they will specialise in a sport, with SSP working with various national sports associations to establish pathways for them. More sports could be included in future, with some such as canoeing expressing an interest to be involved.

While the school has 10 academies for sports such as football as well as individual programmes for sports not covered by these academies, they all focus on developing athletes in one particular sport.

But SSP’s assistant director of sports Mike Goh noted there is a group of student-athletes who may enjoy sports but have not found their niche, which prompted the school to start the MCA programme.

“We said there could be a group of students who we’re missing out on,” said Goh.

“At the point of selection (at about 12 years old), if you haven’t displayed certain strengths or achievements by then, you may be overlooked.”

There is interest in the programme, said Goh. There were about 55 applicants for the first intake followed by more than 100 in the second year.

Secondary 1 student Abigail Ng, who played golf recreationally and represented her primary school in netball, was another who was drawn to the programme.

The 13-year-old said: “I really enjoyed sports but I didn’t find the sport that I really liked and wanted to pursue at an international level so I decided to come here to explore more sports and see how I’ll progress with them.”