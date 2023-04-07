Meet the national archers who won Singapore’s first team medal at the Asia Cup

SINGAPORE – Contessa Loh, Madeleine Ong and Nur Syahidah Alim have known each other since 2015, and have trained side-by-side at the Archery Association of Singapore’s (AAS) range for two years.

But the trio never competed as a team until the Asia Cup from March 14-19 in Taiwan, where their close friendship proved to be a winning formula, allowing them to capture the bronze medal in the compound women team event.

“It was great because this is the first team medal that we have won for Singapore,” Loh, who clinched a SEA Games gold in the individual compound archery in Hanoi in 2022, said on Thursday, sitting at the AAS range in Bedok.

“To win the first of any medal is always great, but to be able to win it with (Madeleine) and Syahidah was like an extra bonus because we’ve never competed as a team before.”

They first found out they would be working together in November 2022. Loh and Ong were chosen through a selection trial, while Syahidah, a former world champion and world No. 1 in para archery, was invited to join by the AAS.

“It was quite surprising, because the conditions that day were very difficult to shoot. It was very challenging,” said Ong.

During the compound women team bronze final, all three recalled how strong the wind was – it blew hard in their faces making aiming difficult – and the 12 degree Celsius temperature which had them shivering despite wearing multiple layers.

“With all the extreme conditions we were facing with strong winds and the sudden drop in temperature, we’re just happy that we can make it through physically and mentally. So it’s a big achievement for us,” said Syahidah.

The trio may get another chance to compete together when the Asia Cup’s third leg is held at the Bukit Gombak Stadium from June 5-10. Selection trials are ongoing though.

“Being in the para circuit for very long, it is rare for me to be part of a team event. It’s a different feeling for me. So it’s a really good learning experience,” said Syahidah, who is preparing for the Asian Para Games in Hangzhou and is also aiming to qualify for the 2024 Paralympics in Paris.

This was not her first time competing in a competition with able-bodied participants. She has participated in a few, notably the Asia Cup in Taiwan in 2017 where she competed alongside Ong.

Loh said the experience was fun and added: “It’s actually one of the rare chances that we actually managed to get Syah to shoot with us.”

Ong agreed, saying: “It was comfortable. I didn’t feel as nervous because I had two friends to share my burden.”

Their close friendship is apparent. After the final, Ong and Loh carried Syahidah, much to her shock, to celebrate their bronze medal.

According to Ong, this was a “tradition” that was started at the SEA games in 2022, when the two of them lifted their teammate Keller Chai.