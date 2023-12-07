Mediacorp apologises for broadcast glitch during Women’s World Floorball Championship match

SINGAPORE – Mediacorp has apologised for a broadcast glitch that occurred during the airing of Singapore’s 3-2 loss to Germany in the Women’s World Floorball Championship on Dec 5.

Viewers had complained that there were disruptions during the live stream of world No. 13 Singapore’s Group C encounter with the ninth-ranked Germans at the OCBC Arena on Mediacorp’s digital video-on-demand service mewatch.

In a forum letter, The Straits Times reader K.W. Leong said that the match telecast, which started at 8pm, stopped at 9.18pm, after the end of the second period with the score at 1-1.

A notice that read “Live transmission is over” flashed on the screen. They missed the third and final period in which hosts Singapore took the lead before the Germans came back to win 3-2.

Leong said: “As Singapore had shown its mettle by winning its two earlier matches against France on Dec 2 and Australia on Dec 3, my family gathered at home to cheer the home team...

“Imagine our shock, disappointment and frustration at this rude disruption. There was no prior notice that MeWatch would do a live telecast of only two-thirds of a match.”

In response to queries, a Mediacorp spokesman said: “The short disruption to the livestream on mewatch during Tuesday’s World Floorball Championship match between Singapore and Germany was caused by an operational error.

“This was an isolated incident which we rectified immediately upon its discovery.

“We would like to apologise to viewers for the inconvenience caused.”

The defeat by Germany saw the Republic finish second in Group C to advance to the play-offs for a quarter-final spot against world No. 6 Slovakia.

Singapore lost 11-2 to the Slovaks on Dec 6, but remain on track to minimally matching their best finish of 12th since the world championship switched to a one-division format in 2011.

They play world No. 12 Japan in the 9th-12th place play-offs on Dec 7.