Measures major European football clubs have taken

TOTTENHAM (ENGLAND)

Spurs have imposed a 20 per cent pay cut on 550 non-playing staff this month and next due to the coronavirus pandemic, the English Premier League club said on Tuesday.

NEWCASTLE (ENGLAND)

Newcastle are the first Premier League club to place members of their non-playing staff on temporary leave in response to the coronavirus crisis, the BBC has reported.

JUVENTUS (ITALY)

Players and coach Maurizio Sarri have reached an agreement over a wage reduction that will save the Italian champions €90 million (S$140 million).

INTER MILAN (ITALY)

Players and coaching staff are willing to cut their wages for the rest of the season, Italian news agency Ansa reported, citing sources in the club.

BARCELONA (SPAIN)

Players will make an extra contribution on top of the 70 per cent pay cut they have agreed to take during the enforced La Liga break so that the club's other employees can earn their full salaries, captain Lionel Messi said on Monday.

ATLETICO MADRID (SPAIN)

Atletico have also temporarily cut players' and coaches' wages by 70 per cent, but guaranteed a full salary for their other employees.

BAYERN MUNICH (GERMANY)

The German champions said players would cut their salaries by 20 per cent.

BORUSSIA DORTMUND (GERMANY)

Players, managers and coaching staff agreed to cut their salaries to show solidarity with the club's 850 employees and families. The side said they could save up to a double-digit amount in personnel costs, depending on the duration of the situation.

REUTERS