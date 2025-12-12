Meagher chasing rich pay day at Pakenham

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Former Singapore two-time champion Lim’s Kosciuszko takes up slot in The Supernova

Lim's Kosciuszko has not visited the winner's enclosure in Australia since his relocation, contrary to his heyday in Singapore where he racked up 22 wins in an illustrious racing career spanning between 2021 and and 2024.

- Daniel Meagher will chase his biggest success since relocating from Singapore when Lim’s Kosciuszko runs in The Supernova at Pakenham.

Since the closure of racing in Singapore and relocating to the south-western Melbourne suburb, Meagher has admitted the challenge has not been easy.

Training against the likes of Laurie Laxon, Lee Freedman and Cliff Brown, Meagher more than held his own and when racing came to a halt in Singapore, he was at the top of the tree.

Meagher brought with him to Melbourne champion Singapore galloper Lim’s Kosciuszko, who was one of his first runners, finishing third in a Stakes race at Flemington.

But, by Meagher’s own admission, he mucked up the rest of Lim’s Kosciuszko’s campaign which in turn had the trainer second guessing his own ability.

“You think you have to change your ways and do things differently,” said Meagher.

“Winter hit, and I had never been through winter, and I was doing things differently.

“I ran him at 1,400 metres on a patchy track and then I dropped him back to 1,100 metres, and it was a sign of a trainer who pushed it when he wasn’t ready for it.

“I was disappointed with how I handled him and he didn’t handle it either.

“He didn’t look good in the coat and then winter hit, and it took its toll. But he’s really enjoying the warmer weather, you can see that.”

Meagher went back to doing what he knew worked by not over complicating things, after initially having to get used to the different tracks at Pakenham, weather changes, new staff, learning when to rug and not rug horses.

“I’ve learned to back myself and not overthink things,” he said.

“I had a lot of success up in Singapore when I was training against the likes of Laurie Laxon, Cliff Brown, Lee Freedman and it didn’t faze me, but you come back here into an environment that you’re not used to, and you start second guessing yourself.

“I had to remember that I was pretty successful before I came down here, so I just had to go back to what I knew and my last five runners have shown that.”

Meagher will have the chance to secure his biggest victory since coming back from Singapore when Lim’s Kosciuszko runs in the A$1 million (S$860,000) The Supernova (1,400m) at Pakenham on Dec 13.

The two-time Singapore Horse of the Year runs in the Moody Racing slot having finished fourth first-up at Caulfield over 1,100m on Nov 29.

“I really appreciate that we’re running in Peter Moody’s slot,” said Meagher.

“He rang me and to get asked by a person of his calibre for my horse to run in his slot, it’s greatly appreciated and I hope it’s a great fillip for the stable.”

Meagher said he was “rapt” with Lim’s Kosciuszko’s first-up outing and said the rise to 1,400m on Dec 13 would be ideal.

“We were so close, but so far from winning first-up, but I was rapt with his run,” he said.

“For him to be in front until the last 100 metres, it was a terrific run and he pulled up great.

“I think 1,200 metres to a mile, at this stage of his life, he’ll appreciate it and we’re smack bang in the middle which should suit him pretty well.”

Now an eight-year-old, Lim’s Kosciuszko scored 22 wins in Singapore, including 10 at Group 1 level, highlighted by the Singapore Gold Cup (2,000m) in 2023.

In four starts at his new racing career in Australia, the son of Kermadec has produced a third place in the Listed Straight Six (1,200m) at Flemington on May 17 as his best result. RACING AND SPORTS