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McMahon squeezes into home-water showdown as Rose leads the charge into ILCA Worlds finale

Sept 11 - Charlotte Rose sealed top spot in qualifying for the ILCA 6 Women's World Championship on Friday as the Elimination Series concluded on Dublin Bay, setting up a five-point cushion heading into Saturday's medal-deciding Final Series.

The American carries forward 15 points after the halving of accumulated scores, with Belgium's twice world champion Emma Plasschaert second on 20 and Denmark's Anna Munch third on 25.

• Ireland's Eve McMahon secured the final automatic qualifying spot on home waters, tying for ninth on 40 points with Poland's Agata Barwinska, to book her place in Saturday's Final Series.

• Britain's Matilda Nicholls and Hannah Snellgrove both progressed, finishing fifth and eighth respectively, while defending champion Louise Cervera of France qualified seventh.

• New Zealand's Greta Pilkington narrowly missed the cut, finishing 11th overall in the Elimination Series standings.

• The top 10 now advance to Saturday's two-race Final Series. The ILCA 6 is sailing's Olympic single-handed dinghy class for women. REUTERS