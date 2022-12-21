MCI deputy secretary Alan Goh to take over as SportSG chief executive in April

SINGAPORE – After over a decade, Sport Singapore (SportSG) will have a new man at the helm with Ministry of Communications and Information deputy secretary (development and regulation) Alan Goh taking over from the national agency’s current chief executive Lim Teck Yin.

Goh, who was one of Singapore Sailing’s vice-presidents from 2017 to 2019, has been at MCI since Sept 2019. He will be appointed CEO (designate) from Feb 15 and succeed Lim on April 1, the Ministry of Culture, Community & Youth announced on Wednesday.

Before that, Goh was in the Republic Singapore of Navy (RSN) and the Ministry of Defence where he held various roles, which included being its group chief for policy and strategy.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he was also involved in sports as a student, captaining the Downing College basketball team at the University of Cambridge where he read mathematics from 1995 to 1998.

Goh, 46, will succeed Lim, a former national water polo player with six SEA Games gold medals, who joined SportSG as its CEO in April 2011. His predecessor was former national swimmer Oon Jin Teik, who helmed the Singapore Sports Council (later renamed SportSG) from 2004 to 2010.

Lim, 59, was a brigadier-general and previously the Commandant of the SAFTI Military Institute. He was awarded the Public Administration Medal (Gold) in 2015 for his contributions to Singapore’s sports and under him, the local scene has grown and notched several major milestones.

As part of Vision 2030 – Singapore’s master plan for sports, ActiveSG was launched in April 2014 as the national movement for sport with the aim of creating a sporting ecosystem that makes sports programmes accessible to people all over the country.

Academies and clubs (A&Cs) for various sports were also set up to provide structured programming for locals to learn, develop skills in the sports and continue to engage in them and there are currently 20 A&Cs across 20 sports and recreational activities here, including para-sports like cerebral palsy football and athletic programme for the intellectually disabled.

In 2022, Lim also oversaw SportSG’s takeover of the Singapore Sports Hub after it was announced that it would be terminating its public-private partnership with the previous operator SportsHub Pte Ltd (SHPL).

There have also been several breakthroughs on the high performance front, with swimmer Joseph Schooling winning Singapore’s first Olympic gold medal in 2016, while in 2021, Loh Kean Yew became the Republic’s first badminton world champion.

MCCY minister Edwin Tong said: “I thank Teck Yin for his years of service with SportSG. Under his leadership, SportSG has made strides to enhance our sporting culture, delivering more robust programmes and services so that more Singaporeans can enjoy and benefit from sport.

“We have much more to do, as we continue our aspiration to build up a sport ecosystem where our aspiring athletes can participate, excel, and aspire to greater heights. Teck Yin’s contributions over the past decade have given us a good platform from which to make those changes.”