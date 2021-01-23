McGregor vows to deliver 'masterpiece'

ABU DHABI • Conor McGregor has promised a "masterpiece" when the biggest draw card in mixed martial arts returns to the fray against American lightweight contender Dustin Poirier in the headline fight of the UFC 257 event today.

"This is the best I have even been, for sure," said the Irishman on Thursday, at the pre-fight press conference streamed live from the Etihad Arena. "I'll show the world what's what."

McGregor has not fought in a year and in between his last fight - a technical knockout win over American Donald Cerrone - he "retired" from mixed martial arts for the third time.

But, despite his hiatus from fighting, the 32-year-old has remained in the spotlight and the former double division champion held court inside the "Fight Island" bio-secure hub on Yas Island, established last July to help shield Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) contenders from the coronavirus pandemic.

While in the past there have been trash talk and fireworks at press events involving McGregor, what appeared this time around was a more measured man.

The UFC's biggest star praised his opponent, who he is fighting for the second time after delivering a TKO win in 2014, but predicted a first-round finish again.

He also revealed that he hoped to one day be remembered alongside the greats of combat sports.

"All the money, all the belts, all everything, that comes and that goes," said McGregor. "You know what lives on? Highlights. You look at Roy Jones Jr's highlights, you look at Mike Tyson's highlights, you look at Muhammad Ali's highlights. I want my highlight reel to be like a movie.

"I have so many weapons in my arsenal. They're all fine-tuned. I'm in a phenomenal place and I look forward to getting out and showcasing it, painting my picture and putting on a beautiful performance for all the fans around the world."

With the undefeated Khabib Nurmagomedov now retired, the clash between McGregor and Poirier is likely to put the winner in the forefront when the UFC decides how to fill the vacancy left by the Russian lightweight champion.

