McDonald’s Singapore to screen World Cup matches at 16 outlets

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McDonald's will be screening World Cup matches live at 16 restaurants across the island.

SINGAPORE – For the next few weeks, the biggest draw at some McDonald’s outlets in Singapore might not be its burgers and fries.

With the FIFA World Cup in full swing, the fast food giant is hoping to score with football fans by rolling out live screenings of matches at 16 restaurants across the country.

The participating branches are Ang Mo Kio, Ang Mo Kio 4, Ang Mo Kio Park, Bedok Reservoir, Fajar, Geylang East Central, Hougang, Jurong East 24, Kallang, Punggol Safra, Sengkang Sports Complex, SengKang Rivervale, Serangoon Avenue 3, Tampines Neighborhood 3, Woodlands Mart and Yishun Safra.

In an Instagram post on June 19, McDonald’s Singapore said screening schedules for the June 11-July 19 tournament would vary by location and encouraged patrons to check with individual outlets for more details.

The announcement comes a fortnight after the restaurant chain said it would not be showing this year’s World Cup matches live at its restaurants.

McDonald’s has been screening live World Cup matches at its outlets since as early as 2006.

During the last edition of the tournament in 2022, it showed live games at 19 of its restaurants here.

For the 2018 edition held in Russia, the matches were screened at 22 outlets and that number was 41 in 2014, 34 in 2010 and 28 in 2006.

McDonald’s will also be hosting a watch party for the final at their Marine Cove outlet on July 20 from 2am to 6am.

Tickets can be redeemed through the McDonald’s app using 5,000 MyMcDonald’s Rewards points, with each redemption valid for up to five people.

An unlimited Chicken McNuggets and French fries buffet will be available during the event.