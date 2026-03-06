McCullum keen to stay on as England coach despite challenges

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - The Ashes - Australia v England - Fifth Test - Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, Australia - January 6, 2026 England coach Brendon McCullum before the start of day 3 REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/ File Photo

March 6 - England head coach Brendon McCullum said he intends to continue in the role despite his side’s exit from the Twenty20 World Cup following a seven‑run defeat to holders India in Mumbai on Thursday.

McCullum, 44, took charge of England’s test setup in 2022 and added the white‑ball responsibilities in January 2025 under a contract running through 2027.

His tenure has included a difficult stretch, notably a 4-1 Ashes defeat in Australia that prompted the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to launch a “thorough review” into the team’s preparations in January.

"I love the job. It's a great job. It doesn't come without its challenges, of course, but that is the nature of it," McCullum told Sky Sports.

"I feel we have achieved some really cool things over the last few years but there is still so much to achieve with the side, across all formats.

"A bit of time to reflect, to let things land and objectively look at what is and isn't working."

England fell short in their pursuit of 254 despite a blistering 105 off 48 balls from Jacob Bethell on Thursday, and McCullum praised both the innings and the fight shown by the white-ball group under captain Harry Brook.

"I think the white-ball side has been exceptional post-Ashes, winning away in Sri Lanka and then getting to this stage at the T20 World Cup," McCullum said.

"I think we have played some good cricket with a real identity about it under Brook's captaincy.

"Harry Brook's leadership throughout, after a couple of tough months leading in… for him to have the mental fortitude to be able to galvanise the team, and connect the side how he has, it's been superb," he said.

England will next host New Zealand in a three-match test series in June. REUTERS