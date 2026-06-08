McCullum hopeful of Archer return but says call depends on conditions

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June 8 - England head coach Brendon McCullum said he hopes fast bowler Jofra Archer will be available for the second test against New Zealand at The Oval, but stressed that selection will depend on conditions.

The right-arm quick was rested for the opening test at Lord’s after a short turnaround following his commitments with Indian Premier League side Rajasthan Royals.

In his absence, Gus Atkinson, Ollie Robinson and Josh Tongue combined to take 19 wickets in England’s low-scoring win at Lord’s on Sunday, and McCullum indicated Archer would not be guaranteed a place even if fit for the second test starting on June 17.

"We are hopeful he will be available for the second Test. Then we will work out conditions-wise where we are at," McCullum told reporters.

"He is following a plan and we completely trust Jof.

"He has shown in the past that he gets himself ready based on the plans we get together and come up with. He has always turned up in the condition we want from him."

Archer last played test cricket against Australia in Adelaide in December, where he claimed six wickets, and has been in impressive form since his return last year, taking 18 wickets in five matches after a four-year absence from the format.

"We need a huge array of fast bowlers (to pick from) based on the conditions you feel you're going to be confronted with," McCullum said.

"You're not always going to get it right, but you're trying to pick horses for courses, based on conditions, to give yourself the best chance of winning."

England lead the three-match series 1-0. REUTERS