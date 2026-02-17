McConchie replaces injured Bracewell in New Zealand squad for T20 World Cup

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Feb 16 - All-rounder Cole McConchie has replaced injured Michael Bracewell in the New Zealand squad for the ongoing Twenty20 World Cup, cricket's governing body ICC said on Monday, after the tournament's technical committee approved the replacement.

Bracewell tore his calf while playing a 50-over match against India last month, and recovered in time for the World Cup but damaged the muscle again during warm-ups ahead of their campaign opener against Afghanistan on February 8.

McConchie, a middle-order batter and right-arm spinner, has played 12 T20 internationals for New Zealand, last appearing for the national team in April 2024.

New Zealand, who have won two of their three Group D matches so far, will look to qualify for the Super Eight stage with a win over Canada on Tuesday. REUTERS