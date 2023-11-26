Maximilian Maeder settles for silver at the Formula Kite Asia and Oceania C’ships

SINGAPORE – Even in defeat, Singaporean kitefoiler Maximilian Maeder remained optimistic.

An eventful final day at the Formula Kite Asia and Oceania Championships on Nov 26 saw Maximilian, who has dominated the kitefoiling scene in 2023, claiming a rare silver behind Chinese gold medallist Huang Qibin, but the 17-year-old was pleased with his week in Shenzhen.

The reigning world champion said: “As a racer, I try to perform the best I can.

“I’m happy with how it went here, it’s been a great event.

“You win some, you lose some but overall I can’t complain about anything that has happened here so far.

“Second place is nothing to be unhappy about for sure.”

Maximilian had topped the opening series with 11 net points, which meant he was awarded two race wins under the competition format. He needed one more race win during the medal series on Nov 26 to claim the gold medal ahead of his long-time rival and friend Huang, who needed two more race wins.

Huang’s compatriot Zhang Haoran and Croatia’s Martin Dolenc were the other two to qualify for the medal series after they both topped their respective semi-finals earlier in the day.

Light wind conditions saw Maximilian, Zhang and Huang opting for the smaller 15 sq m kite in the opening race of the medal series, but the trio retired early while Dolenc, who was on the 23 sq m kite, claimed the win.

Huang then won the second race, leaving him and Maximilian one victory away from the Asian crown.

But Maximilian ran into trouble just before the third race as he hit a plastic bag that he spent some time trying to get free from, causing him to fall behind and finish fourth, with Zhang taking the win.

Racing was unable to resume as the wind faded and with Huang and Maximilian both on two wins, the former was crowned champion having won the last race between the two. Zhang rounded up the podium.

Maximilian, the Asian Games gold medallist, said: “Qibin won it fair and square in that race, there’s no doubt about that.

“I had a chance and that slipped away from me... he took it and won. There’s nothing too drama about this, everyone did their stuff fair and square. (It was) great racing.”