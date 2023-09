SINGAPORE – Maximilian Maeder is thoughtful, gives measured responses and displays a maturity that belies his age. But beneath this calm exterior lies a current of competitiveness that has propelled the 17-year-old to be one of the best kitefoilers in the world.

His desire was evident from a young age. He started competing in ski races at four and even then, Maximilian, born in Singapore to his Swiss father Valentin and Singaporean mother Hwee Keng, did not like to lose.