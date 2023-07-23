Max Verstappen takes Red Bull’s record 12th win in a row at Hungarian Grand Prix

BUDAPEST – Max Verstappen cruised to another majestic victory on Sunday, reeling off a record 12th straight win for Red Bull as he dominated the Hungarian Grand Prix with a textbook drive from lights to flag.

The defending double world champion grabbed the lead from pole-sitter Lewis Hamilton at the start and remained in control for his seventh successive victory, his ninth in 11 races this year and the 44th of his career.

More significantly, it was Red Bull’s 12th consecutive win, breaking a 35-year-old record they had shared with McLaren, who won 11 straight races in 1988 with Alain Prost and Ayrton Senna as their driver pair.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner told Sky Sports: “As a young kid I remember watching the McLarens of Senna and Prost achieving that incredible feat. To think we have now bettered that.”

Verstappen came home a massive 33.7 seconds ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris with his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez in third.

“What an unbelievable rocket ship that was today. That was so enjoyable to drive. Unbelievable,” said Verstappen.

“For the team 12 wins in a row is incredible. Hopefully we can keep this momentum going for a long time.”

Former world champion Nico Rosberg suggested another record could be broken soon, saying on Sky Sports: “Max as well – seven in a row. Only two more to go to get Sebastian Vettel (and his record of nine wins in a row). Phenomenal.”

Verstappen’s seventh straight win stretched the double world champion’s lead over Perez to 110 points in the championship.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton, who started the race from a record 104th pole position, was outpaced at the start and finished fourth for Mercedes ahead of Oscar Piastri in the second McLaren and the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc.

Leclerc, however, took a five-second penalty, and was “passed” by George Russell in the second Mercedes with Carlos Sainz finishing eighth in the second Ferrari ahead of the Aston Martin paid two-time champion Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll.

Norris said: “It was a tough race and it wasn’t easy to hold off Checo at the end when he was catching up. But it’s another podium for me and for the team. We’re making great progress.”

The race began in hot conditions with an air temperature of 30 deg C and the track at 54, factors sure to affect tyre performance. Verstappen wore an ice-packed vest on the grid under a parasol.

Hamilton made a strong initial start, but was swamped at Turn One, Verstappen squeezing through on the inside and both McLarens taking advantage to push him down to fourth.

Said Hamilton: “The start, actually the initial getaway wasn’t the worst I’ve ever had, but it obviously wasn’t as good as Max’s. I had a bit of wheelspin, and then obviously Max was on the inside and he ran me wide, and I got done by the two McLarens.

“So definitely not a great start, kind of reminiscent of 2015 when I fell back from first. Then after that I just didn’t have the pace to keep up with the guys.”

Gifted the lead, Verstappen took control as Hamilton, so delighted by his record 104th pole position, apologised. “It’s a long race,” Mercedes reminded him.

On a busy opening lap Russell, from 18th on the grid, moved up to 13th as the two Alpines collided and retired, Zhou Guanyu having pushed the returning Daniel Ricciardo into Esteban Ocon, who hit his teammate Pierre Gasly. The Chinese driver was given a five-second penalty.

Red Bull pitted Verstappen for hard tyres on lap 23 without him losing his lead.

Perez, in the mood, passed Piastri forcefully at Turn Two on lap 48 as Leclerc was penalised for speeding in the pit-lane before Hamilton made a second stop for mediums.

He rejoined fifth, close to a minute behind Verstappen, who led imperiously ahead of Norris, Perez and Piastri with 20 laps remaining, the Dutchman afforded a luxurious 2.6 seconds stop on lap 51 before clocking the fastest lap as he surged to the flag. REUTERS, AFP