Matildas coach to consult medics on Sam Kerr’s availability after Scotland loss

LONDON – Australia coach Tony Gustavsson will consult his medical staff before deciding whether to field Sam Kerr in Tuesday’s clash with England after the Chelsea forward missed Friday’s 1-0 loss against Scotland for the Women’s World Cup co-hosts.

Gustavsson did not reveal the injury that kept the prolific striker out of the friendly clash in London, which was decided by Nicola Docherty’s goal in the opening minute of the second half, but he remains hopeful she will be available.

Kerr, who finished third in Ballon d’Or Feminin voting for the past two years, has 62 goals from 118 caps, including 13 goals in her last 14 international appearances.

“If I’m guessing today, I’m guessing she will be available, but that’s just speculation,” said the Swede.

“So, I need to talk to the sports science and medicine team and Sam herself, and see where she’s at come Tuesday, but I know she would love to play.”

Kerr spent the entire game on the sidelines with Gustavsson resisting the temptation to introduce the forward, who has scored 20 times in 21 club games this season, as the Australians sought an equaliser.

The defeat was the Matildas’ first in eight games and came against a Scotland side that has not qualified for the World Cup, which Australia will co-host with New Zealand in July and August.

“It’s itching in me, and itching in Sam, but we’d agreed on a long talk last night that the best thing for her was to rest this one,” Gustavsson said.

“It’s about the bigger picture. If it was me 15 years ago as coach, young, inexperienced and thinking that the short-term result is what matters, I probably would’ve played her and risked the big picture.”

New Zealand’s coach, however, was more keen for short-term positives, ahead of the World Cup.

But Jitka Klimkova’s relief at seeing her New Zealand team break their six-game goal drought on Friday was tempered by injury concerns over midfielder Olivia Chance after the Football Ferns fought back to claim a 1-1 draw with Iceland in Turkey.

Hannah Wilkinson’s 34th-minute header in Antalya cancelled out the opener from Dagny Brynjarsdottir as the Melbourne City striker scored New Zealand’s first goal since a 1-1 draw with South Korea in November.

“We’ve been waiting for this moment for so long,” said Klimkova.

“During our sessions we were putting the ball in the back of the net, we were more confident coming into this game and I’m very happy for Hannah Wilkinson that she scored the goal, for herself, for our team and for everyone back in New Zealand.”

The Football Ferns have not won since handing the Philippines a 2-1 defeat in September and Klimkova, already dealing with the injury-enforced absences of Ria Percival and Annalie Longo, now has doubts over the availability of Chance.

The Celtic midfielder was replaced after a challenge with Sveindis Jane Jonsdottir to leave Klimkova sweating over her fitness with just over three months to go until New Zealand’s World Cup opener against Norway in Auckland on July 20. REUTERS