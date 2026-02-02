Mathieu Van der Poel romps to record eighth cyclo-cross world title

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Netherlands' rider Mathieu van der Poel celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the Cyclocross World Championships in Hulst, the Netherlands on Feb 1.

HULST, Netherlands - Dutch cycling giant Mathieu van der Poel won a record eighth world cyclo-cross title at Hulst in the Netherlands on Feb 1.

Van der Poel bettered the record of seven world titles originally set by Belgian Eric De Vlaeminck, a cyclo-cross star of the 1960s and 70s.

Another Dutch rider Tibor Del Grosso was second on the four lap race at 35 seconds and the Belgian Thibau Nys was third at 55.

In typical fashion Van der Poel broke away from the pack shortly after the start on Feb 1 and never relinquished his lead.

“When I started, my absolute dream was to one day win the world championships at the elite level. And here I am with eight titles. It’s simply extraordinary,” said Van der Poel.

The 31-year-old Van der Poel has world titles in mountain biking and road racing and has not only won stages on the Tour de France, but also worn the leader’s yellow jersey.

Despite his success on the road, cyclo-cross is his favourite discipline.

“The first title is always the sweetest compared to the others, but this eighth one is a kind of confirmation. Nobody would have thought that one day De Vlaeminck’s record would be broken,” he said.

He has already won a second cyclo-cross World Cup this season after winning all eight – out of 12 – of the races he entered.

In March he will try to win a third Milan-San Remo before in April going after a record-breaking fourth Tour of Flanders success and a record-equalling fourth crown at Paris-Roubaix.

In the summer, he will then aim to add to his two previous Tour de France stage wins. AFP