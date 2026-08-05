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Indonesia’s world No. 13 mixed doubles pair Jafar Hidayatullah-Felisha Pasaribu withdrew from the World Championships on July 29.

PETALING JAYA – The Indonesia Badminton Association (PBSI) has withdrawn two mixed doubles pairs from the upcoming World Championships amid a match-fixing investigation by the sport’s world governing body.



The two pairings are world No. 13 Jafar Hidayatullah-Felisha Pasaribu and world No. 24 Adnan Maulana-Indah Cahya Sari Jamil.



Although there has been no official confirmation linking the pairs to the probe, their withdrawal from the World Championships, which will be held from Aug 17-23 in New Delhi, has fuelled speculation.

PBSI secretary-general Ricky Soebagdja said in a statement on Aug 4 that Jafar-Felisha, as well as Maulana-Jamil, had been withdrawn as part of adjustments to Indonesia’s squad for the World Championships.

While PBSI did not disclose the reason behind the changes, it confirmed that the Badminton World Federation (BWF) is currently conducting independent judicial proceedings over alleged integrity breaches involving several Indonesian players.

“The decision is part of the organisation’s efforts to ensure that all administrative processes and athlete participation in international tournaments are carried out in accordance with the applicable regulations and procedures,” it said.

“Separately, PBSI are aware that the Badminton World Federation are currently conducting independent judicial proceedings over alleged integrity breaches involving several Indonesian players.

“PBSI respect and fully support the mechanisms implemented by the BWF as part of their efforts to safeguard the integrity of badminton, while also respecting the independence of the ongoing proceedings.”

The association said it would not comment further while the proceedings remain ongoing and urged all parties to refrain from speculation until the BWF independent hearing panel issues its decision.

Adnan-Indah withdrew from the World Championships on July 13, while Jafar-Felisha followed suit on July 29.

Despite the withdrawals, Indonesia will still be represented by two mixed doubles pairs at the New Delhi event, led by Amri Syahnawi-Nita Violina Marwah, while Rehan Kusharjanto-Gloria Widjaja have been promoted from the reserve list.

Separately, world championship host New Delhi says it was ready to deliver a smoother spectacle, after bird droppings, stray animals and air-quality concerns overshadowed the India Open in New Delhi earlier in the year.

The tournament will be at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium. The Badminton World Federation (BWF) and local organisers, Badminton Association of India (BAI), said preparations were on track.

“Following the India Open in January, BAI acted swiftly to address feedback relating to venue cleanliness and environmental conditions,” BWF secretary-general Thomas Lund told Reuters in a statement.

New Delhi regularly ranks among the world’s most polluted capitals during winter, with poor air quality a recurring concern for international sporting events.

The January India Open drew criticism after Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew said he struggled to breathe and wore a mask outside his hotel room, while Denmark’s Mia Blichfeldt described conditions as “unhealthy”.

Loh’s match against India’s H.S. Prannoy was also halted twice after birds fouled the court, while Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon complained of cold conditions and South Korea’s Kang Min-hyuk posted on social media that a monkey entered the training venue.

Lund said August’s monsoon weather typically brought better air quality than January, while the venue roof had been inspected and waterproofed where required, the air-conditioning system tested and lighting upgrades were being installed.

“The challenges experienced at the India Open are not unique to any one host nation... BWF is satisfied that appropriate measures have been implemented ahead of the championships,” he said.

BAI general secretary Sanjay Mishra said organisers had strengthened animal-control measures with a triple-door entry system, round-the-clock security, sealed access points and coordination with local authorities to relocate stray animals.

“We are confident that the event will offer nothing less than a seamless, world-class spectacle for players, officials and fans alike,” Mishra said.

The tournament will feature China’s defending men’s champion Shi Yuqi and women’s title holder Akane Yamaguchi of Japan, while twice Olympic medallist P.V. Sindhu will spearhead India’s challenge in the women’s singles on home soil. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK, AFP