Master Mtoto’s time to call the shots in juveniles’ race

Race 1 (1,200m)

(5) RUNGSTEDLAND has found some good fillies to beat her in her first three starts, and that may well be the case once again but she will fight it out.

A lot was expected form (2) CHATTERBOX on debut when she finished only fourth and behind the selection. She can improve though, and it will be no surprise if she turns the tables.

Stablemate (4) KITANA’S JOY was not disgraced on debut and should earn more money.

Real Gone Kid filly (6) SAY A PRAYER is also capable of playing a minor role on debut.

Race 2 (1,600m)

(5) LEIF ERIKSON makes his local debut and could improve.

(3) SIXTYZERO was too far back last time and would not be a surprise winner.

(6) GREEN POINT is ready to open his account should things go his way.

(7) MONT TREMBLANT is consistent and could win a race soon.

Race 3 (2,000m)

(10) TOTAL ERUPTION showed improvement last time and could go one place better.

(5) SATELLITE WORLD improved last time and has claims.

(8) STRAIGHT RED had excuses for his poor last run and could be a lively danger.

(1) PLAYMAKER does not seem an easy ride, so it is interesting that blinkers are now carded to be worn.

Race 4 (1,200m)

Trainer Dean Smith has a decent hand to play in this race.

(2) DANISH DYNAMITE is clearly better than her last run and is hard to catch over the minimum distance.

(1) INSTAWORTHY is consistent and should fight out the finish once again.

(4) HOT SAUCE seems better than her disappointing last run. Keep a close eye on her.

(3) VIRGIN RIVER has found her best form since joining Alan Greeff and must be respected.

Race 5 (1,200m)

(4) MASTER MTOTO is unbeaten in two starts so far and the manner in which he won his latest start suggests he can complete a hat-trick in this Listed 2YO race.

(5) U S RANGER looked unlucky not to beat that rival in his penultimate start but was comfortably seen off last time. He will challenge for top honours once again.

(2) INTO RED SPACE was an impressive debut winner and the horse he beat was a wide-margin winner last week, so he deserves respect as well.

(1) FIRST OFFICER may need to find a few lengths to beat those rivals but does have a place chance.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(3) BEYNAC makes his local debut and has top jockey Richard Fourie riding, so he could be the right one.

(4) NELSON BAY was a bit unlucky not to win on local debut and could go one place better.

(6) PORFIRIO is not reliable but is capable of scoring.

(7) CHEEKY LADDIE is also capable of winning.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(3) INGQWELE is improving and has won his last two starts. He is clearly capable of more wins.

(8) RHYDIAN makes his local debut and could shine brightly.

(5) DUPONT EMERALD has run well recently and he can threaten.

(6) GLOBETONIC is not reliable but was an easy winner in his latest start.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(4) PRINS JASPAR is lightly raced and improved at just his third start at Kenilworth. He looks the part.

(1) DONMAGOO was much improved in first-time blinkers and first-up on the Poly. He has a light weight and gets 6kg less than Prins Jaspar.

(7) IMPERIAL VALOR improved second time in a competitive maiden. Makes his Poly debut and likely to improve.

(6) OWNER OF CREATION is better than his recent form suggests. He is back over a sprint on the Poly where he has done well.

Race 9 (1,600m)

(5) KLEINZEE quickened up nicely to win on local debut and could follow up.

(1) JOHNNY DRAMA showed improvement on local debut and should have more to offer.

(3) A BIT CHILLY is consistent and capable of another victory.

(10) SUN SPECTACULAR could earn some minor money again.

Race 10 (1,600m)

(6) VIXENS WAR was a beaten favourite last time at Durbanville. She has shown consistent form and should go close in this field.

(5) VAANS SPIRIT was outpaced over a sprint last run, but is now back over what looks to be a more suitable trip.

(3) CHAOS QUEEN improved last time while (7) A M C ROSE only had her first run as a 4YO and was not too far back.

Race 11 (1,800m)

Trainer Glen Kotzen could hold the keys with three runners.

Chad Little partners (4) GIMME THE TRUTH, who has been making steady improvement in cheek pieces.

(5) WONDERFUL TONIGHT is also improving and has a useful 2.5kg claimer aboard.

(2) DEVIL’S PEAK appears to be coming to hand and his best recent effort has been on the Poly.

(3) FIRE FORCE is a battling maiden but has improved.

Race 12 (1,900m)

(5) SESAME ran on strongly behind Master Du Rouvray last time and has run two smart races on the Poly. She can go one better.

(8) FINE WINE makes her way onto the Poly but was only narrowly beaten in her last two.

(10) PROM QUEEN was a narrowly beaten favourite last start on the Poly. A repeat showing could see her home.

(2) PSYCHE showed up well first run out of the maidens but was a length back to Fine Wine when last they met, so does look held.

Race 13 (1,400m)

(1) PROFESSOR LUPIN goes well over the course and distance and has the best draw.

(5) SWEEPER KEEPER has his third run after a break. He has improved with each outing and has a chance at possible long odds.

(4) LOU LOU THE LEGEND has been consistent of late and goes well over the course and distance.

(10) SAIL TO THE MOON is down in class and was not far back last time.

Race 14 (1,400m)

(3) ULTRA QUICK seldom runs a bad race. Hard to look past him.

(8) GORGEOUS DUDE has a light weight and goes well over the course and distance.

(11) QUINN’S TIME is showing signs of returning to form after a close-up third last run and has a 4kg claimer aboard.

(1) INDECENT PROPOSAL is 3kg worse off with the selection but still worth following.

Race 15 (1,200m)

(6) MASTEROFTHEDESERT finished a close-up second at Durbanville last time. He makes his Poly debut but drops in class with a useful 2.5kg claimer aboard.

(7) SUPER FAST was not far behind the ultra-consistent Good Traveller on the Poly last time. He drops in class, although he does go a furlong further.

(1) FREEDOM FIGHTER ran no race first-up out of the maidens. He got a hefty rating for his maiden win and has a big weight, but he does have the best draw and is the one to watch in the market.

(4) IBUTHO is over his best course and distance. He tries for his 11th win and has been in the money in half of his races.

Race 16 (1,200m)

(4) SARAGOSSA CAT has her first run for a new stable. She has won two from five starts but had patchy form in between. The change of environment could bring out the best.

Gary Rich has two lively runners in (1) DAWN SURPRISE, who has the best draw and whose last win was over the course and distance. She has a useful claimer aboard.

Stablemate (9) DE VLUGGE has won her last two on the Poly. She has jumped in the ratings but gets 1.5kg relief from the saddle.

(11) QHAWEKAZI has drawn wide but goes well over the course and distance and should be a contender.