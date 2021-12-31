Master Eight goes for 5

RACE 1 (1,800M)

2 Light My Day is expected to roll forward and try to pinch this.

7 Oh Bravo has a bit of ability. He should get a nice run from Gate 3.

4 Incredible is after back-to-back wins and his third from the last four starts.

5 Sky Gem is holding his condition. He can figure again for the in-form Caspar Fownes stable.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

11 Leslie looks forward enough to make an impact first-up. He trialled great and has the inside gate.

10 Fun N Glory can improve on his solid effort for fifth on debut.

1 Trader has claims off the back of three top-three finishes.

5 Beauty Live gets Joao Moreira up. He looked sound in his workouts.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

1 Awesome Treasure can roll to the front from Gate 1 and make his own luck.

14 Good Shot is better than his record suggests. He is a threat with the huge pull in weight.

5 Eason can improve from his slashing second on debut.

11 Joyful Genius is on the steady improve. He will be finishing fast under Luke Ferraris.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

2 Healthy Happy looks wound up to run a race, after bypassing last month's Hong Kong Mile. This contest looks very suitable.

7 Master Montaro has a stack of ability. He slots in light and is worth each-way.

6 Excellent Proposal can bounce back after his defeat at the top level.

5 Duke Wai is next best.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

3 Storm Legend was blocked for multiple runs in the straight last time. Expect an improved effort from the inside draw.

2 Rise Brethren can take another step after his cracking first-up fourth.

1 Kilindini is the class runner. He will improve with the step-back to this grade.

4 Turin Redsun looks like he has a bit of ability. Do not discount.

RACE 6 (1,800M)

4 Ai One is progressing nicely. He looks ready for this trip.

6 Darci Joy is consistent. He is racing in excellent form and the step-up in trip is of no concern.

12 Red Elysees gets in with an inside draw and a low weight.

5 Joyful Heart is also consistent.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

14 Strathmoretoo slots in light and is favoured with the inside gate. The one to beat.

4 Light Of Wanshi is chasing back-to-back wins. His ascent through the grades is not over yet.

13 Leading Fortune retains the services of Moreira. He is rarely far away from the finish.

12 Eevee is open to improvement. He can win, especially from Gate 1.

RACE 8 (1,000M)

5 Master Eight is looking to remain undefeated in five starts. A serious talent on the rise, he comes into this race at the right time.

2 Super Wealthy boasts two wins for two runs down the straight. His best will shine through.

1 Computer Patch has the class edge. He should be in the finish.

4 Voyage Warrior is getting on in age but boasts an imposing record over the course and trip. Respect.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

5 Lucky With You is after a hat-trick of wins. A rising talent, this is well within his grasp.

1 Circuit Stellar is acclimatising well and looks capable of taking another step forward.

7 Star Brite showed an incredible turn of foot last time. He will give them a run for the money.

10 Gallant Express has claims with a light load from Gate 3.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

2 Hinchinlove should use the gate to give himself every opportunity close to the speed.

1 Fantastic Treasure is easily the best horse in the race. He has class as a five-time winner from seven starts but there are queries following his last-start struggles.

10 Packing Victory, a three-time winner from five starts, has shown incredible reliability.

5 Beauty Joy bolted home from the front last time. This looks tougher but he cannot be entirely ruled out.

RACE 11 (1,400M)

7 Never Too Soon has a powerful finish. He is lightly raced and is worth a chance.

5 Horsesain Bolt is still without a win after 14 runs. Gate 5 should give him his winning opportunity.

6 Navas Two is after back-to-back wins. He soared to an almighty success in his last start.

4 Mighty Valor may lead and gets his chance.