Masks, mayhem and the magic of lucha libre in Mexico City

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The lucha libre show at the Arena Mexico on June 9 keeps audiences on the edge of their seats with its mayhem and acrobatics.

– A silver-masked man is flying through the air after launching himself off the top rope and around me, about 10,000 Mexican and foreign fans are losing their minds.

His name is Mistico and I am enchanted.

The mystic of Mistico and lucha libre is something that I am here to witness while in Mexico City for the FIFA World Cup opening match.

Ahead of my trip, I ask a friend, Mauricio Espinoza, the Mexican chef behind Papi’s Tacos in Singapore: What is the one thing I absolutely cannot miss while I’m here?

His answer is lucha libre, which is Spanish for “free fighting”, a form of wrestling that is often considered Mexico’s second most popular sport after football. Think of the 2006 comedy film Nacho Libre, but without Jack Black and the laughs.

Mauricio says: “These two things (football and wrestling) bring people together. Whatever religion you are, whatever social economic status you have, it does not matter.”

So I make a pilgrimage to Arena Mexico, described by locals as the Cathedral of lucha libre, a 16,500-seater indoor venue that was built in 1956 and has retained most of that rustic charm.

The shows run almost daily and Conesjo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL) is the main company in the city – the equivalent of the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). Founded in 1933, it is the oldest professional wrestling promotion still in existence.

After purchasing my ticket – which cost 249 Mexican pesos (S$18.40) – online, I make my way to wrestling worship on a weeknight.

Outside the streets are buzzing with activity from the moment I step out of my Uber ride. Everywhere I turn, masked men are everywhere.

The streets outside the Arena Mexico are buzzing with activity with shops such as this selling colourful masks. ST PHOTO: DEEPANRAJ GANESAN

Thankfully, none of them are trying to grab me or launch themselves through the air. Instead, they enthusiastically beckon me over to browse their stalls packed with colourful masks, wrestling T-shirts and memorabilia.

Of course, the experience will not be complete without a mask of my own.

The iconic, vibrant masks are perhaps the most recognisable symbol of Mexican lucha libre. They are steeped in historical tradition, with roots extending back to Aztec and Mayan cultures where they played vital roles in combat, rituals, and ceremonies.

The lucha libre show at the Arena Mexico on June 9 captivated the writer. ST PHOTO: DEEPANRAJ GANESAN

In the wrestling ring, the mask remains a powerful tool for transformation, enabling a wrestler to adopt a persona.

By putting on a mask, he or she becomes a symbol of justice, bravery, or cunning, instantly cast as a hero or a villain in the collective imagination of the crowd.

So after handing over 200 pesos, I proudly slip it on and join the stream of fans making their way into the arena, ready for a night of high-flying action.

Around me the crowd is a show of its own.

A wrestler flies through the air during a lucha libre show at the Arena Mexico on June 9. ST PHOTO: DEEPANRAJ GANESAN

An elderly lady has one hand on her walking stick, and a mask on. The children, no older than five with their families, have their masks on.

Seemingly we step back in time in this 70-year-old arena with its creaky, worn seats.

And throughout the nearly three-hour event, vendors weave through the aisles, their trays laden with nachos, pizza, soft drinks, candy and every imaginable snack.

The whole scene feels wonderfully old-fashioned. A state-of-the-art WWE show cannot replicate this feeling.

Masks, mayhem and acrobatics commence promptly at 7.30pm, accompanied by blaring music and Spanish announcements of the wrestlers – Terrible, Elemental, Explosivo and Capitan Suicida, just to name a few.

It is easy to see why the locals love it so much. The athleticism, the flying moves, and the theatrics.

Judging by the passion in which the heels (bad guys) get booed, and the babyfaces (good ones) get cheered, it is probably a cathartic experience.

And then there are moments that make your jaw drop.

Like when a wrestler launches himself off the top rope and out of the ring, somehow finding just enough time in midair to spin before crashing into his opponent below.

Because this is World Cup season, there is also a performance by freestyle footballers in the ring. The crowd’s reaction, however, suggests they will rather stick to wrestling.

There is the comedy too. A dwarf wrestler enters the contest and launches himself from the top rope, much to the delight of the crowd.

Before I know it, the three hours are up and the last bell is rung.

Mistico and his partner Titan prevail in a two out three falls match.

As the fans spill out into the cold Mexico City night, I realise that in this cathedral of wrestling, I have become a convert.

After this experience, my next place of devotion – the Estadio Azteca – beckons.

An iconic venue in the oldest capital in the Americas, it will welcome 80,824 fans on opening night (June 12, Singapore time) when the hosts take on South Africa.

There won’t be any flying masked men, but hopefully the magic of lucha libre rubs off on this football temple.