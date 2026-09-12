Mas survives final test to all but secure Vuelta victory

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Sept 12 - Enric Mas all but secured overall victory in the Vuelta a Espana when he survived a brutal penultimate stage on the sun-baked slopes of the Sierra Nevada mountains on Saturday.

The 31-year-old Movistar rider spent most of the 186-km stage in a group alongside Primoz Roglic, Felix Gall and Richard Carapaz -- the only men who could deny him the red jersey -- and simply refused to crack.

Looking perfectly in control up the steep and winding final 9-km climb to Collado del Alguacil, Mallorcan rider Mas comfortably protected the one minute 37 seconds advantage he held over Slovenian Roglic after 19 stages and even stretched his lead at the climax.

With only Sunday's ceremonial stage around the city of Granada to come, Mas looks certain to become the first Spanish rider to win the Vuelta since Alberto Contador 12 years ago.

Veteran Mikel Landa (Soudal–Quick-Step) made it a perfect day for the home nation as he powered up the Collado del Alguacil to take the stage victory, his first stage win for seven years. REUTERS