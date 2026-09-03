Mas extends Vuelta lead, Omrzel wins stage 12

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Sept 3 - Spain's Enric Mas extended his overall lead in the Vuelta a Espana with a late attack on his rivals as Slovenia's Jakob Omrzel won stage 12 to Calar Alto on Thursday.

Movistar rider Mas burst out of a chasing group including Primoz Roglic and Felix Gall with around 13km of the mountainous 166.6-km ride left and powered to the summit.

Roglic and Gall, who began the day second and third on general classification, could not respond as Mas increased his advantage to around two minutes.

Omrzel (Bahrain Victorious) attacked from a whittled-down lead group on the final ascent to Calar Alto and kept the power down to cross the line almost two minutes clear of Urko Berrade Fernandez with Santiago Buitrago third. REUTERS