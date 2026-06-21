Marquez storms to Czech MotoGP victory with late pass on Bagnaia

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

June 21 - Ducati’s Marc Marquez claimed a thrilling victory at the Czech Grand Prix on Sunday, the seven-time MotoGP champion producing a late overtake of teammate Francesco Bagnaia to seal the win at Brno.

Starting fourth on the grid, Marquez shadowed Bagnaia for much of the race before making his decisive move on lap 16. He then pulled clear in the closing stages to secure the win after a controlled final stint, sealing back-to-back victories after also triumphing in Hungary earlier this month.

Bagnaia, who had been chasing his first double victory of the season after winning Saturday’s sprint, was unable to respond and was later overtaken by pole-sitter Ai Ogura of Trackhouse Racing on lap 18 while pushing to reel Marquez back in. Ogura finished second, 0.421 seconds behind Marquez.

The Italian crossed the line in third despite coming under late pressure from VR46 Racing Team’s Fabio Di Giannantonio, while KTM’s Pedro Acosta retired with a bike problem on the final lap.

Championship leader Marco Bezzecchi was suspended from Sunday's race after an altercation with a marshal following a crash during Saturday’s sprint race. REUTERS