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Marquez bounces back to win Hungarian Grand Prix for 100th career victory

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MotoGP - Hungarian Grand Prix - Balaton Park Circuit, Balatonfokajart, Hungary - June 7, 2026 Ducati Lenovo Team's Marc Marquez in action during the MotoGP race REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

MotoGP - Hungarian Grand Prix - Balaton Park Circuit, Balatonfokajart, Hungary - June 7, 2026 Ducati Lenovo Team's Marc Marquez in action during the MotoGP race REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

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BALATONFOKAJAR, Hungary, June 7 - Ducati's Marc Marquez claimed the 100th victory of his career across all classes when the seven-times MotoGP champion won the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday at Balaton Park.

Marquez, who recently recovered from double surgery on his shoulder and foot last month, had a weekend to remember having also taken pole position and won Saturday's sprint.

The 33-year-old beat KTM's Pedro Acosta to the chequered flag for his first win since the San Marino Grand Prix last year while his Ducati teammate Francesco Bagnaia finished third.

It became a nightmare race for Aprilia when Jorge Martin lost his balance on the first lap at turn one and crashed into three riders, including his teammate and championship leader Marco Bezzecchi. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.