Markram ton and spin twins see South Africa to ODI win over Australia

POTCHEFSTROOM, South Africa - Aiden Markram's century and a successful spin attack saw South Africa beat Australia by 111 runs in the third One Day International at the JB Marks Oval on Tuesday to win their first match of the five-game series.

Markram scored 102 not out as he propelled the hosts to 338-6 after they had been put In to bat, to which Australia replied with 227, bowled out with 15 overs to spare

Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi both took two wickets as their spin halted a brisk Australia response.

However, South Africa did get lucky when David Warner was run out and Tim David then given out after a review of a catch that looked to have been dropped but was ruled fair by the fourth umpire after a TV review.

Markram also had a touch of fortune about reaching his second ODI century, dropped in the deep on 95 which allowed him to go and reach the three-figure milestone. REUTERS