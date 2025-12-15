Straitstimes.com header logo

Mariah Carey to feature in Milano Cortina Games opening ceremony

Mariah Carey performs at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards in Elmont, New York, U.S., September 7, 2025. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

PARIS, Dec 15 - American pop superstar Mariah Carey will be the first major ‍music ​act in the ‍opening ceremony of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter ​Olympics, ​organisers said in a statement on Monday.

Carey will perform at Milan’s San Siro ‍Stadium on February 6 at the launching ​of the ⁠Games, with her appearance intended to reflect the cermony'’s central theme of “Harmony”, combining music and ​sport to highlight values such as inclusion, respect ‌and cultural exchange.

The ​opening ceremony, created and produced by Balich Wonder Studio, will feature performances by international artists alongside elements celebrating Italian culture and innovation.

The Milano Cortina 2026 Winter ‍Olympics will be staged across northern ​Italy, with events hosted in Milan, Cortina ​d’Ampezzo and other venues ‌in Lombardy, Veneto and Trentino-Alto Adige. REUTERS

