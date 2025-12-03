Maresca mulls Caicedo replacement for Chelsea visit to Leeds

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

LONDON, Dec 2 - Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca's biggest challenge will be finding a replacement for suspended midfielder Moises Caicedo when they visit struggling Leeds United in the Premier League on Wednesday.

Caicedo, who has played 50 out of 51 matches with Maresca in charge of the team, was sent off during Sunday's 1-1 draw at home to leaders Arsenal, who are six points above third-placed Chelsea.

Chelsea are also without defender Levi Colwill, and defensive midfielders Romeo Lavia and Dario Essugo due to injuries. Forward Cole Palmer returned from injury to take a place on the bench at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

"We're a better team with Cole, a better team with Moises, a better team with Levi, but when they are not available, we try to find solutions," Maresca told reporters on Tuesday.

"We did the same thing with Levi, we did the same thing when Cole was out, and now we have to do something different because of Moi," he added.

"Andrey (Santos) is ready. His position, once again, is playing as a six, like Moi’s position, but he's ready.

"We have more options. We have also Reece (James), who can play in different positions. I think one that can play well in that position is Josh (Acheampong), but we'll see."

Maresca said Palmer, who last played in September, cannot play a full match yet.

"He can start the game. The idea with him is to start giving minutes until he can play 90 minutes," the coach added. REUTERS