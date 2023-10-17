Marc Ong claims President Cup with two-shot victory

SINGAPORE – A solid six-under 65 in Monday’s second round helped Marc Ong claim the Singapore Professional Golfers’ Association President Cup at Warren Golf and Country Club on Tuesday.

With an overnight three-shot lead, a 73 in the final round on Tuesday was enough for Warren member Ong to beat S. Vikkash Babu by two shots with a six-under 207 total for the $2,700 purse.

In the senior division, M. Murugiah (66-71-70) cruised to a 13-stroke victory over runner-up Stuart Holmes for the $2,500 prize.