For subscribers
Sporting Life
Marathons. 104kg deadlifts. Sprints. Welcome to women’s golf
Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox
Martial arts mobility in the morning. An 8km run in the evening. Hyrox in her spare time. A 3hr 52min 30sec first marathon in the off-season. Squats, at her best, of 100kg. Hold on, is Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, a 25-year-old portrait in engaging charm, an adventurer, a skier, or representative of some other rugged athletic enterprise?
Naah, she’s an LPGA golfer.