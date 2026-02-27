Marathons. 104kg deadlifts. Sprints. Welcome to women’s golf

LPGA golfer Pauline Roussin-Bouchard (left) competed in a Hyrox event in 2025, and American golfer Auston Kim, who can deadlift 230 pounds, works out in the gym.

Martial arts mobility in the morning. An 8km run in the evening. Hyrox in her spare time. A 3hr 52min 30sec first marathon in the off-season. Squats, at her best, of 100kg. Hold on, is Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, a 25-year-old portrait in engaging charm, an adventurer, a skier, or representative of some other rugged athletic enterprise?

Naah, she’s an LPGA golfer.