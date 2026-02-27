Straitstimes.com header logo

Marathons. 104kg deadlifts. Sprints. Welcome to women’s golf

LPGA golfer Pauline Roussin-Bouchard (left) competed in a Hyrox event in 2025, and American golfer Auston Kim, who can deadlift 230 pounds, works out in the gym.

PHOTOS: COURTESY OF PAULINE ROUSSIN-BOUCHARD, AUSTON KIM

Rohit Brijnath

Martial arts mobility in the morning. An 8km run in the evening. Hyrox in her spare time. A 3hr 52min 30sec first marathon in the off-season. Squats, at her best, of 100kg. Hold on, is Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, a 25-year-old portrait in engaging charm, an adventurer, a skier, or representative of some other rugged athletic enterprise?

Naah, she’s an LPGA golfer.

