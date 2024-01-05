Marathon patriarch Ng Yoo Ay dies after six years in coma following car accident

SINGAPORE – The family of avid runner Ng Yoo Ay is determined to keep his love for the sport alive even after his death.

Former marathoner Ng died aged 78 on Jan 3 due to multiple organ failure after being in a coma for over six years following a car accident in 2017.

He was riding his motorcycle along the Tampines Expressway when a car hit him in September 2017.

He suffered life-threatening injuries and was in a vegetative state and required round-the-clock care.

In 2018, the driver was jailed for two weeks and disqualified from driving all classes of vehicles for five years after pleading guilty to causing grievous hurt by negligent driving.

Ng’s eldest son, See Chye, 55, said his father’s commitment and unwavering spirit influenced him and his family in sports.

He added: “He motivated me to run and we took part in events together. He liked to exercise and run a lot, participating in many events and completed six full marathons.

“It was his commitment that motivated me. He would say to me: ‘Once you start you have to continue doing’.”

See Chye now works as a swimming coach and credited his father for paving his career path from a young age.

He recounted how his dad first introduced him to marathon running, saying: “He told me about a marathon, of people running (very long distances). I was 16 years old and I’ve never heard that a human can run 42km, so through him, I went to try.

“He (his dad) was also the one who brought me to watch football, and players like Quah Kim Song and Dollah Kassim, at the National Stadium on his motorbike.”

His fondest memory was when his son joined him and his father in the Singapore Triathlon some years back.

“During the Osim Singapore Triathlon many years ago, my father, me and my son were doing the same triathlon.

“This was very significant because (it was) three generations doing the same race.”

The late Ng had signed up for the 10km event of the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon before the accident in 2017.

In his honour, See Chye and other family members formed a relay team and wore custom-made jerseys to take part in the 42.195km Ekiden race in that year’s marathon.

Ng is survived by his wife and four children. The wake will be held until Jan 7 at Blk 332 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1. The cortege will leave at 1.45pm on Jan 7 for cremation at Mandai Crematorium at 2.45pm.