Marathon-Kenyans Korir and Jepkosgei win Valencia Marathon, triathlete Yee impresses

VALENCIA, Dec 7 - Kenyan runner John Korir silenced his doubters in spectacular fashion on Sunday by claiming his second marathon victory of the season at Valencia while proving the "Korir name" is far from fading.

Korir, who endured the disappointment of dropping out during the Chicago Marathon in October, bounced back with a vengeance to win in 2:02:24, bettering his personal best by 20 seconds, a feat he achieved with a negative split.

"People are saying the Korir name is going down but I have come here and proved to them that Korir is still there," he said.

"I've closed my year with a PB (personal best). I enjoy myself here in Valencia."

The Boston Marathon winner's triumph was just the start of a record-breaking bonanza in the Spanish city, where several national records fell.

Germany's Amanal Petros, a World Championships silver medallist, smashed the national record by 53 seconds to finish second in 2:04:03.

"It's not easy sometimes to say I'm proud of me but finally I can say I'm proud of me. The main goal was to break my national record and I made it," Petros said.

Norway's Awet Kibrab joined the record-breaking party in third, slicing a full minute and 24 seconds off his country's mark with 2:04:24, while Japan's Suguru Osako also set a new national best of 2:04:55 in fourth.

Meanwhile, Olympic triathlon champion Alex Yee announced his marathon credentials with a stunning seventh-place finish in 2:06:38 having taken up the discipline earlier this year.

His time made him the second-fastest British marathoner of all time, behind Mo Farah.

JEPKOSGEI WINS WOMEN'S RACE

In the women's race, Joyciline Jepkosgei completed Kenya's perfect day by setting a world-leading time of 2:14:00 -- the fourth-fastest time in history by a woman -- while her compatriot Peres Jepchirchir finished second, 43 seconds behind.

"I'm so excited, it's so amazing to win this race with a personal best time, I don't know what to say," Jepkosgei said.

"I'm so grateful. What it means for me to close the season (with a world lead), I'm so happy. Everybody was cheering, I was feeling strong."

Belgium's Chloe Herbiet (2:20:38), Finland's Alisa Vainio (2:20:48) and Australia's Jessica Stenson (2:21:24) also set national records after they finished third through fifth. REUTERS