Manuel replaces 100m regret with 50m ticket

OMAHA (Nebraska) • The United States Olympic swimming trials wrapped up on Sunday with Simone Manuel winning the 50 metres freestyle to snatch a spot in Tokyo after missing out in the 100m free, which she won at the 2016 Rio Games.

Also earning a Tokyo ticket in the final night of action in Omaha was Bobby Finke with a win in the men's 1,500m freestyle, while Caeleb Dressel qualified for a third individual event, blitzing to victory in the men's 50m free, equalling his American record of 21.04 seconds.

No result the entire week long meet was more welcomed than Manuel's after she failed to make the final in the 100m freestyle.

The emotional 24-year-old, the first black woman to claim an individual swimming gold medal, revealed later that she had been suffering from overtraining syndrome that had kept her out of the pool until just weeks before the trials.

"I'm a hard worker, I take a lot of pride in what I do," said Manuel, who fought back tears as she saw her name atop the leader board.

"I just want to go out there and do my best.

"Today may have been the longest day of my life. That 50 might have been the longest 50 of my life.

"To be back on the team and have another opportunity to swim for Team USA really is a blessing. Hopefully, I can swim faster so I can win a medal for Team USA."

With one last chance to make the Tokyo team, she dug deep and got to the wall first in 24.29sec just one-hundredth of a second ahead of Abbey Weitzeil, who had already clinched her spot with a win in the 100m free.

While Manuel is on her way to Japan there was no fairy-tale ending for Nathan Adrian, who was attempting to earn a berth on his fourth Olympic team after overcoming testicular cancer.

The winner of eight Olympic medals, including five golds, he had been one of the top American sprinters since the 2008 Beijing Games but, at 32, he came up short, finishing third in the 50m free behind Dressel and Michael Andrew.

21.04s Caeleb Dressel equalled his American record in the 50m freestyle en route to qualifying for his third individual event at the Tokyo Olympics.

"I was really rooting for Nathan but the point of having this meet is to pick the two fastest guys," said Dressel, who also will be competing in the 100m free and the 100m butterfly, and has lined up a multi-event campaign in Tokyo that could also feature four relays.

"I'm not ready to be on a team without him (Adrian), but we've got a great coaching staff and I'm sure we will figure it out."

Andrew was second in 21.48 to give himself a third individual event in Tokyo, along with the 100m breaststroke and the 200m individual medley.

