Manuel Neuer comes out of international retirement to aid Germany’s World Cup bid

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Manuel Neuer is the only player in Germany's 26-man squad who was with the 2014 World Cup-winning side.

– Veteran goalkeeper Manuel Neuer was handed a surprise recall to Germany’s 26-man World Cup squad on May 21, returning to the fold two years after retiring from international duty.

Coach Julian Nagelsmann confirmed that the 40-year-old World Cup winner will be their first-choice custodian at the June 11-July 19 tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

“Everyone knows the aura and quality Manu has, what he brings to a team,” Nagelsmann said at a squad announcement in Frankfurt.

“We’re planning with him as our No. 1. He has an impact on his own team, on the opposition and can create special moments.”

Hoffenheim’s Oliver Baumann, previously labelled as the No. 1 by Nagelsmann, and VfB Stuttgart’s Alexander Nubel are the other two goalkeepers in the squad.

Bayern Munich’s Neuer, who last competed for Germany at Euro 2024 before his international retirement, is now set to play in his fifth successive World Cup, joining an elite group of players with five or more tournaments.

Joshua Kimmich, 31, will retain the captaincy despite the long-time skipper’s return.

Former Manchester City and Bayern winger Leroy Sane, now at Galatasaray, has retained his spot.

Nagelsmann admitted the 30-year-old’s club statistics this season were not up to scratch, but highlighted his two goals and three assists in his last four games for Germany.

Neuer is the only remaining member of the squad that won the World Cup in 2014.

Since then, Die Mannschaft have crashed out at the group stage at both Russia 2018 and Qatar 2022.

Matthias Ginter, another 2014 World Cup winner who was instrumental in Freiburg’s run to the Europa League final, failed to make the cut, with Newcastle United’s Malick Thiaw preferred in central defence.

Bayern goalkeeper Jonas Urbig was dropped from the squad after being called up for the March friendlies, but will travel with the side to help in training during the tournament.

His clubmate Jamal Musiala returns to the squad after missing the March friendlies owing to injury.

Nagelsmann named an English Premier League-heavy attacking contingent, which includes freshly minted EPL champion Kai Havertz of Arsenal, Liverpool’s Florian Wirtz and Newcastle’s Nick Woltemade.

Bayern’s young attacking midfielder Lennart Karl, 18, was also called up to a major tournament for the first time.

As expected, Bayern forward Serge Gnabry misses out with a thigh injury, as does Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Neuer has impressed this season for Bayern, winning Man of the Match honours in the Champions League quarter-final victory over Real Madrid, but comes into the tournament under an injury cloud due to a recurring calf complaint.

He is in doubt for the German Cup final against Stuttgart in Berlin on May 23.

The Germans will have one final friendly on home soil, against Finland on May 31, before facing World Cup co-hosts the US in Chicago on June 6.

The four-time champions, who face Curacao, Ecuador and Ivory Coast in Group E, have set their sights on a record-equalling fifth title.

“The statement stands,” Nagelsmann said.

“We want to become world champions. Every player who is nominated needs to show it now every day.” AFP, REUTERS

Germany squad:

Goalkeepers: Oliver Baumann (Hoffenheim), Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Alexander Nuebel (Stuttgart)

Defenders: Waldemar Anton (Borussia Dortmund), Nathaniel Brown (Eintracht Frankfurt), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), David Raum (RB Leipzig), Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid), Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund), Jonathan Tah (Bayern Munich), Malick Thiaw (Newcastle/ENG)

Midfielders: Nadiem Amiri (Mainz), Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich), Pascal Gross (Brighton and Hove Albion/ENG), Jamie Leweling (Stuttgart), Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich), Felix Nmecha (Borussia Dortmund), Aleksandar Pavlovic (Bayern Munich), Angelo Stiller (Stuttgart), Florian Wirtz (Liverpool/ENG)

Forwards: Maximilian Beier (Borussia Dortmund), Kai Havertz (Arsenal/ENG), Lennart Karl (Bayern Munich), Leroy Sane (Galatasaray/TUR), Deniz Undav (Stuttgart), Nick Woltemade (Newcastle/ENG)