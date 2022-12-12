Mandopop star JJ Lin unveiled as ambassador for Singapore Golf Association

SINGAPORE – After launching an e-sports team and joining the executive committee of the Singapore E-sports Association, Mandopop star JJ Lin is branching out into yet another sport.

He was among a slew of Singapore Golf Association (SGA) ambassadors unveiled on Monday, which includes retired politician Lee Bee Wah and Singapore National Olympic Council vice president Jessie Phua.

Ambassadors will work closely with SGA to bring the sport closer to the public and increase awareness of the benefits of golf.

Lin, 41, started playing the sport seriously in 2022 and is excited about his new role. He used to think that the sport was played mainly by older people, but has since changed his perspective.

He said: “Golf is a very challenging game and has a very steep learning curve. It’s a game of life. You never get to a point where you say ‘I’m satisfied’.”

Phua hopes to encourage more women to pick up the sport.

She added: “For our silver generation, we should and must prepare ourselves to remain socially and physically active for wellness.

“I’m so glad I did because golf is both challenging as well as humbling. It’s also good to be outdoors and enjoy the fresh air when you play a round of golf.”