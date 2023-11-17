Manchester United nears $33 per share stake deal with Ratcliffe - Sky News

Ineos chairman Jim Ratcliffe is pictured at Old Trafford in Manchester, Britain, March 17, 2023 REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo
Manchester United's American owners, the Glazer family, are set to finalise a $33 per share deal with Jim Ratcliffe that will see the British billionaire acquire a 25% stake in the English soccer club, Sky News reported on Friday.

Its U.S.-listed shares jumped 5% in premarket trading. The club did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The Glazer family had last year said they were looking at options for the 20-times English champions, including a new investment or a potential sale.

The deal was yet to be finalised and remained the subject of ongoing negotiations, Sky News reported. REUTERS

