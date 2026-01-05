Manchester United sack manager Ruben Amorim, Darren Fletcher to take interim charge

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim during the Premier League match against Leeds United on Jan 4.

LONDON – English Premier League giants Manchester United have sacked their manager Ruben Amorim, the club announced on Jan 5.

In a statement, the club said: “With Manchester United sitting sixth in the Premier League, the club’s leadership has reluctantly made the decision that it is the right time to make a change.

“This will give the team the best opportunity of the highest possible Premier League finish.

“The club would like to thank Ruben for his contribution to the club and wishes him well for the future.”

United also confirmed that former Red Devil and current Under-18s coach Darren Fletcher will take charge of the Red Devils for their Premier League away match against Burnley on Jan 7.

The Athletic reported that Fletcher is likely to take interim charge until the end of the season, with a permanent replacement likely only in the summer.

Amorim arrived at Old Trafford from Sporting Lisbon 14 months ago.

The Portuguese appeared to hit out at the club’s hierarchy after the 1-1 English Premier League draw against Leeds United on Jan 4, which left United sixth in the table after 20 games, 17 points behind leaders Arsenal.

Former United captain Rio Ferdinand expressed surprise on his YouTube channel, saying: “I didn’t anticipate this when I woke up this morning that Ruben Amorim will be one of the guys getting the sack.

“He wouldn’t have been my first three, four or five people to get sacked in the league.

“But when you look at his record in black and white, I’m not surprised.”