Manchester United manager Michael Carrick ‘worried’ by VAR decision to award Man City winner

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Manchester City’s Enzo Fernandez diving for the ball during the English Premier League match against Manchester United in Manchester, Britain, on Sept 13.

MANCHESTER – Manchester United manager Michael Carrick said it was “worrying” a team of officials came to the wrong conclusion that Erling Haaland’s winner should stand, as 10-man Manchester City stunned his side at Old Trafford on Sept 13.

The only goal was originally ruled offside but that decision was reversed after a lengthy video assistant referee (VAR) review, with Professional Game Referees (Pro Ref) admitting later in the day that it was an “error of judgment”.

Enzo Fernandez was in an offside position as he attempted to head home before the ball reached Haaland, but the Argentinian did not make contact and was deemed not to be interfering with play so the goal was given.

“It’s worrying, if that’s really how it is, if that’s how the game is seen by those who are officiating it,” said Carrick. “I just don’t get it, I really don’t get it, I can’t understand them.”

With City down to 10 men after Phil Foden’s dismissal for kicking Bruno Fernandes, Haaland netted on the hour mark with a close-range finish from Josko Gvardiol’s cross to celebrate his ninth league strike in Manchester derbies.

Premier League Match Centre posted on social media after the goal to say the VAR “determined that Haaland was in an onside position” and “deemed that while in an offside position, Fernandez didn’t play the ball”.

However, Pro Ref later came out to say that the VAR “did not recognise the likely impact” of the Argentinian midfielder’s position and “should have recommended an on-field review”.

“Contact has been made with Manchester United this evening to acknowledge what we deem is an error of judgment. A review of the incident will take place,” the statement added.

Lisandro Martinez was the United defender at the centre of the controversy. He said he was clearly impacted by the presence of his international teammate Fernandez and branded the City goal an “injustice”.

“I went to him because he was in front of me. That’s why Haaland was free at the back,” he told Sky Sports. “Five or six people (officials) doing this kind of mistake in the Premier League is unacceptable.

“We have to go home with this injustice.”

United have taken just four points from their opening four league games to already fall eight points behind defending champions Arsenal and City, who have a perfect 12 points.

After a League Cup third-round clash against Brighton and a league visit to Fulham next weekend, Carrick will have a three-week international break to reflect on a poor start but said only a return to winning ways will ease the mounting pressure on his shoulders.

“We haven’t got as many points as we would have liked at this point, for sure, there’s no getting away from that,” added the Englishman. “But we don’t need a break or a restart, we’ve just got to move on and win games.”

However, United could have little complaint that the better side won despite City playing for over an hour a man light.

City manager Enzo Maresca explained how he won the tactical battle against Carrick with the hosts’ attack blunted without space to counter-attack.

“I think the game with 10 players became more difficult for us, but also for them,” said Maresca.

“They are a team that love transition, they love space in behind. With 10 players we just dropped, waiting for them, so we didn’t concede any transition, we didn’t concede any space in behind.”

After a 3-0 thrashing by Arsenal in the Community Shield, many expected a season of struggle for City after Pep Guardiola’s trophy-laden decade in charge.

But Maresca’s men have responded with four consecutive wins to keep pace with the Gunners at the top of the Premier League and an impressive 2-0 victory in Porto to kick off their Champions League campaign. AFP, REUTERS