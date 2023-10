Manchester United on Thursday forecast higher fiscal 2024 revenue after reporting a smaller fourth-quarter net loss as the English Premier League club benefited from an increase in ticket sales and sponsorship revenue.

The Old Trafford club, which did not give an update on its nearly year-long sale process, reported a net loss of 2.9 million pounds ($3.50 million) for the quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of 71 million pounds a year earlier. REUTERS