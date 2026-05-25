Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes sets new outright Premier League assist record

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Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes (left) celebrates scoring their third goal with Luke Shaw, Bryan Mbeumo, Mason Mount and Patrick Dorgu after a VAR review.

LONDON – Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes set a new outright record of 21 assists in a single Premier League season when he set up Patrick Dorgu’s goal against Brighton on May 24.

The match, on the final day of the Premier League campaign, was still goalless when Dorgu powered in a 33rd-minute header from Fernandes’ corner at the Amex Stadium.

Dorgu’s goal gave Fernandes sole possession of a record he had shared with Thierry Henry and Kevin de Bruyne, both of whom managed 20 assists in a Premier League season.

And after Bryan Mbeumo had doubled United’s lead, Portugal midfielder Fernandes made it 3-0 in the 48th minute with his ninth league goal of the season – a low shot drilled into the bottom corner from Dorgu’s pass.

Fernandes has been a key figure for United this term, with the Red Devils rallying under Michael Carrick to rise to third place and so secure qualification for next season’s Champions League.

The assist record was another individual honour for Fernandes, coming just a day after he was named the Premier League Player of the season. He had already won the equivalent football writers’ award.

“I want collective awards more than anything,” said Fernandes last week. “But knowing that your job is being recognised by many people, a lot of players came out and said I was player of the season, for that I am very grateful.” AFP